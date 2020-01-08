Sneakers & Stories: Monument Ave 10k a staple of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Their sneakers the ink and the pavement their canvas, the success of Richmond’s annual 10k comes from the stories shared by runners.

Named one of the best races in the country, thousands of people are expected to flock to the streets of RVA for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K race on Saturday, March 28. A staple of the Richmond community, some who lace up their sneakers do so for fun, and others to win.

“I’m really pumped,” said Kiera D’Amato. Known as the “Running Realtor,” D’Amato is set to compete in the Olympic pre-trails next month. She could go on to represent the women’s USA team.

“I have a chance,” she said. “As a mom and a realtor, I have a chance. Who knows how big my chance is, but I’m a competitive person and I’m going to go out there and see what I can do.”

Kiera D’Amato

Richmond is special for D’Amato, who runs more than 100 miles a week.

“I’ll be running down the street like in the Monument Avenue 10k and people will know my name because I’m a hometown girl,” she said.

A little more than two-and-a-half months away, organizers are gearing up to welcome faces new and old, come rain or shine.

For one well-known couple, the race is an annual affair for dress-up.

“She was dressed up as a groom, I made her dress up as a groom,” said runner Brandon McPherson. “That was after a few months of dating, that was really the first true test of our relationship and it worked.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Thousands brave rain, wet roads for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Brandon and his wife Ashley found love on the road. Each year, the duo can be seen donning costumes on race day.

“I’m laughing half the time because he’s like genuinely like in his costume persona usually,” said Ashley McPherson.

In past years, the duo has dressed as Batman and Superman and Princess Peach and Mario.

“It’s always just fun to be in a costume and be in a character, especially for the race when all the kids are there and want to take pictures with you, it’s just a great community event,” Brandon McPherson said.

Set to convene at the intersection of Broad and Harrison streets, registration is still open.

To sign-up for the race, before prices are set to spike on Jan. 16, click here.

LATEST STORIES: