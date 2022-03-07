RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders… you know what time it is.

The weather is warming and flowers are blooming — and the sneezes ring in Spring 2022 like fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

If you get teary-eyed and sniffle like you just ate a ghost pepper when you walk outside, you aren’t being dramatic. Richmond, Virginia, actually ranks No. 4 in a list of the most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies, according to a report by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

The report looks at factors like Spring pollen scores, Fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use and the availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists.

So, grab that box of tissues and hit up your local pharmacy for some allergy pills, along with the rest of RVA.

According to the study, the top ten most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies are: