Social distancing could halt Richmond schools from reopening its doors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As colleges announce their plans to return to campus for the 2020-21 school year, local school districts are contemplating their next move.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras told 8News, “Everything is on the table right now,” but they’re still not sure what the school district’s plan is. “We really don’t know,” Kamras adds. “When the stay-at-home order will be lifted, when the social distancing orders will be lifted. So, we are looking at different scenarios.”

Superintendent Kamras says one scenario could see classes taught remotely this coming fall.

“To be frank, I don’t see a world in which we’d be able to see kids and staff back into buildings while social distancing was still required,” he said.

Safety remains Kamras’ top priority. Its why he doesn’t want to put students or staff in a situation that could be dangerous.

“If you’ve ever spent time around a whole bunch of kids, it’s really hard to keep them apart,” Kamras said. “And frankly, I don’t think it would be safe for us staff, I think many families would be wary of sending their kids.”

Superintendent Kamras believes another factor in reopening school buildings is the availability of COVID-19 testing.

While there’s no timetable on when schools will reopen, Kamras told 8News traditional starting dates may not be the answer.

“It could be early August,” he said. “It could be Labor Day, it could be October.”

