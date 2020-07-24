LIST: Socially-distant things to do in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Social distancing doesn’t mean you have to stay in all the time! If you are healthy and willing, 8News has compiled a list of things for you to do this weekend around the river city. And remember – wear your mask and stay six-feet apart!

EXPLORE OUTDOORS

Belle Isle — A popular RVA spot is open from sunrise to sunset. You can sight see, ride your bike, walk, fish, hang out on the rocks, swim or go rafting.

MUSEUMS

If you’re a fan of air conditioning, take some time to check out new exhibits at many Richmond-area museums. The Valentine Museum has a new exhibitcalled, Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond, that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Roaring Twenties.

“This exhibition is perfect for this moment in our community,” said Valentine Director Bill Martin. “Just as in the 1920s, Richmond today is going through a time of dramatic reassessment and renewal, and many of the same issues that made headlines 100 years ago are again part of the conversation.”

Also check out:

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts , 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard

, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard The Black History Museum And Cultural Center of Virginia , 122 W. Leigh Street

, 122 W. Leigh Street The Valentine , 1015 E. Clay Street

, 1015 E. Clay Street The Institute for Contemporary Art , 601 W Broad Street

, 601 W Broad Street The Virginia Holocaust Museum, 2000 E. Cary Street

ROOFTOPS

Kabana — Kabana rooftop is working with Soul Taco to bring you tasty eats while you kick back and relax with a view of downtown Richmond.

— Kabana rooftop is working with Soul Taco to bring you tasty eats while you kick back and relax with a view of downtown Richmond. Q Rooftop Bar — Check out this fully-stocked bar located on top of Quirk Hotel. Entry is first-come, first-served, with the exception of hotel guests who get priority. Make sure to try their summer favorites: shrimp ceviche, chilled summer bean salad or grilled street corn.

PICNIC SPOTS