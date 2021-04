RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A solider from Richmond died in Kuwait this week following a non-combat related incident, according to the Department of Defense.

The DOD announced the death of Staff Agt. Christopher F. Pantos, 55, on Wednesday. Pantos died at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on April 26.

The non-combat related incident that led to his death is under investigation.

Pantos was serving as a member of U.S. Army Reserve’s 55th Sustainment Brigade.