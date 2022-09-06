RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Changes to some bus routes around Richmond are coming on Sunday.

On Sept. 11, service updates will start for three Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) Transit System bus routes — the 56, 79, and 88.

The 56 South Laburnum bus travels from the East End to downtown. That schedule is changing from once every 60 minutes to running once every 90 minutes.

The 79 Patterson/Parham bus goes from Gayton Crossing to Willow Lawn. That bus is adding a morning trip at 5:30 a.m.

The 88 Belt/Bells/Ruffin is a bus that traverses the Southside from Southside Plaza along Belt Road and then down Commerce to Maxim Medical. That bus is getting some schedule tweaking plus or minus a few minutes. Riders should check the new schedule posted online or in displays.

Not all routes are affected, an announcement said. GRTC Pulse and express schedules are not changing. To get more details about any service changes, riders can check the GRTC News and Updates page. Public timetable PDFs are available to download on that page.