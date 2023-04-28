RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parts of the University of Richmond’s campus in the city’s West End is currently without power, as well as several households in the Richmond area, according to Dominion Energy’s website.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, approximately 941 buildings in the area surrounding the university are currently without power. It is estimated that power will be restored in the area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.

The majority of the other outages in the Richmond area are concentrated in the West End and central Henrico County.