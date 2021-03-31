Some Richmond and Henrico residents eligible under Phase 1c are able to book their COVID-19 shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – 8News has learned some Richmond and Henrico residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1c are already able to book their appointment to get the shot.

Some are even able to book an appointment at the CVC location at Virginia State University in Chesterfield.

Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, says it’s because of leftover available appointments.

Avula says after inviting all of phase 1b from Chesterfield and the Crater health districts to the VSU site, many appointments were still available.

Health leaders are then able to move into their next tier of eligible pre-registered residents, like those who are in phase 1c in Chesterfield and Crater.

As to why some Richmond and Henrico residents are able to book appointments in Chesterfield, Avula explains it may be linked to their employment.

Some may qualify as an essential worker in Chesterfield or Crater, but happen to live outside the health districts. He explains if you qualify through your job, it connects to your place of employment.

He adds an older portion of data hasn’t been geocoded meaning the search pulls up pre-registered people by zip code, and some neighbors may have gotten the invite as a result.

Neither Chesterfield nor Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have announced when they’re officially moving into phase 1c, but both believe they will be on target to offer a vaccine for every adult by May 1, a goal set by President Joe Biden.