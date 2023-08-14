RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following the Huguenot High School graduation shooting on June 6 — that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith — some Richmond Public School Board members say they want a third-party investigation about what led up to the tragic event.

Shonda Harris-Muhammed is expected to introduce a motion to have a third-party investigate the events leading up to the shooting at this evening’s Richmond School Board meeting.

Jonathan Young, another member of the School Board, said he would support the motion.

“Apprised on June 6 immediately subsequent to the shooting circumstances that for me raised red flags relevant to what if any culpability RPS had in what happened,” Young said in his statement. “I think it’s fair to say that since then revelations in court documents have only affirmed my suspicions warranting a third party independent objective investigation of if RPS shortcomings contributed to what happened at the Altria Theater.”

Young’s statement goes on to implore his fellow board members to join him in possibly facing responsibility.

“I pray that everyone on the School Board will have the courage and be willing to ask the hard questions even when it hurts because we owe nothing less and much much more to the persons forever impacted by the senseless June 6 shootings.”

In conclusion, Young claims that the Huguenot High School shooting has been part of a pattern of security failures from the district.

“RPS continuously puts students and teachers in harm’s way,” Young said. “If June 6 was another example of it, tragically, it in no way would be an aberration.”