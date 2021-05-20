Some Richmond Southside faith leaders raise concerns about ONE Casino + Resort

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The proposed ONE Casino + Resort by Urban One is the sole survivor in Richmond’s casino race.

As it heads to Richmond City Council to be vetted, faith leaders in the city’s Southside consider how it could impact their community.

“It’s loaded with churches,” said Pastor Sherman Anderson of Bread of Life Temple Church of God in Christ. “I oppose the casino altogether. I don’t think we should be out there gambling,” he added.

His congregation is about two miles from the casino’s proposed location off Interstate 95 at the intersection of Walmsley Blvd. and Commerce Road.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be so close and the crime rate in this area is not the best anyway,” Anderson told 8News.

In addition to the concern of higher crime rates, he pointed out the existing Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in South Richmond. Urban One is partnering with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for the proposed casino, which owns and operates several casinos and Rosie’s locations in Virginia.

“There’s one right up the street on Midlothian so I don’t understand why they would put two of them so close together,” Anderson said.

Pastor Delano Douglas of Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church is open to exploring how the casino could impact South Richmond.

“I think there are a number of different issues that would need to be explored with this,” he explained.

Douglas’ main concern is how the resort casino would benefit the community economically.

“If the development and the construction and the hiring process would exclude members of the community, I think that would be painful. I think that would be painful,” Douglas told 8News.

In a virtual public meeting in March, Urban One said they will hire minorities and local residents for half of the jobs created from the proposed casino.