RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department reported that a total of eight shootings occurred over the weekend.

“My kids can’t go outside and play,” said Richmond resident Melanie Vasquez-Garcia. “My kids can’t go outside and enjoy themselves.”

Vasquez-Garcia told 8News that she was fed up and scared of the direction Richmond is headed. She lives nearby Fairfield Elementary, where at least two men were shot on Sunday.

“Everything was blocked off because of a shooting in the middle of the day, that shouldn’t have happened, in the middle of the day,” Vasquez-Garcia said. “You see police here during the day until school hours. And then after school hours where are they? “

Later on Sunday, another shooting took place in downtown Richmond where one man was found shot dead in his vehicle and another received treatment at a hospital.

“I haven’t seen anything else like this. Not here,” said Bruce Owinger, who works security on South 22nd Street where the shooting happened. “Something needs to be done. I’d like to see more support for the police to get back to having the police being out.”

Richmond Police Department released the following statement on Monday:

Richmond Police Department worked throughout the weekend following up on numerous leads and investigating the crimes of violence perpetrated within our community this weekend. Between Friday and Sunday, Richmond reported eight (8) shooting incidents two fatal with another 10 adults injured as a result of senseless gun violence. This is a stark reminder that guns are not the solution. “As a community, we must find more constructive ways of resolving conflict with each other,” stated Chief Gerald Smith. RPD will continue to address violence wherever we find it, and we continue to ask our public, “If you see something, say something.” Anonymous tips are always welcomed.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to contact Richmond Police Department.