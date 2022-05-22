RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–Richmond residents are reacting to a deadly shooting as gun violence continues to rage across the city.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Phaup Street in the city’s Fairfield neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Sunday. They found a man who was shot multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Shooting deaths in Richmond during the first four months of 2022 were 20% higher than in the first four months of 2021.

Residents of the East End told 8News they’re tired of the unrelenting gun violence. Lena Hill has lived in the Fairfield area since 1962 and said the neighborhood has been relatively quiet up until now.

“It was a shock to me really, because you don’t know whether it’s gunshots or whether it’s firecrackers,” she said. “Sometimes you’ll hear ‘pow, pow, pow’ and you don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.