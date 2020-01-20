Source: Man detained for climbing fire escape of building near Virginia Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Concerns ahead of Monday’s pro-gun rally prompted Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to declare a state of emergency and additional security measures to be set up around the state Capitol to help ensure the safety of thousands on Lobby Day.
The massive rally ended peacefully, without reported acts of violence or mass arrests, but 8News has learned of one man who was detained.
A source told 8News that a man who was trying to climb up the fire escape of the 12-story Mutual Building at 909 E. Main Street was detained by security. It’s unclear what, if any, charges the man could face.
A Capitol Police spokesperson told 8News they “are unaware of any arrests at this time.”
