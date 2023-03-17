RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle on the edge of Jackson Ward Friday morning.

Sources told 8News that officers were called to the intersection of Belvidere Avenue and Leigh Street for a reported accident involving a pedestrian. Upon their arrival, they found a man had been hit by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

The Belvidere exit ramp on Interstate 95 was closed as a result of the heavy police response to the incident. The scene was mostly cleared by 6:30 a.m.

Sources told 8News that officers were called to the intersection of Belvidere Avenue and Leigh Street for a reported accident involving a pedestrian. (Photo: D'mon Reynolds, 8News)

The Richmond Police Department continues investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle on the edge of Jackson Ward Friday morning. (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)

