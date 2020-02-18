Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray to run for mayor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray plans to run for mayor, sources confirmed to 8News on Tuesday.
A source with knowledge of Gray’s intentions told 8News that the 2nd District councilwoman will run against the incumbent, Mayor Levar Stoney. Gray was one of five council members who voted to “hit the reset button” on Stoney’s Navy Hill proposal.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3 and the primary will be held on June 9.
