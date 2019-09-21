South of the James Farmers’ Market named ‘Top 10’ in the country

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: South of the James FB

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The South of the James Market has been named one of the best markets in the United States!

USA Today included the market in it’s ’10 of the best farmers’ markets in the U.S.’ list.

The South of the James Market is a year-round, ‘open-air producer-only market’ that happens every Saturday at Forest Hill Park.

https://www.facebook.com/SOJmarket/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARDLAaX1MTQihM0fIVCd7MDwVRmXnKbC08zgOZfWcegsOsOPAZLfPWWUt6JQQGoexv7xyK5nTeaTY7Of&hc_ref=ARRSv2DY4sl8YvEJVNWRUlFzPexHQC_k1v16HKHp5lEvKiS2Iq6kxKWWQeqU7rJ_kwA&fref=nf

The market has nearly a hundred vendors, including Richmond favorite — Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen doughnuts.

Summer hours (May-Oct) are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and winter hours (Nov-Apr) are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rain or shine.

To check out the list of vendors, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events