South of the James Farmer's Market returns to Forest Hill Park next year on Thursdays

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The South of the James Farmer’s Market is returning to Forest Hill Park in 2021, but only on Thursdays.

Organizers said they have decided to host the market from May through October on Thursday afternoons from 4 to 7 p.m. They will continue to operate on Saturdays at Byran Park.

The farmer’s market made the announcement on Facebook earlier this week citing sustainability issues during the pandemic because of Richmond’s saturated Saturday markets.

Grow RVA said if they remain at Forest Hill Park on Saturdays they would have to cut the number of vendors in half because of coronavirus.

