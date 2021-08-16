South of the James Farmers Market to be held on Sundays at Forest Hill Park starting this fall

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the South of the James Farmers Market was held on Thursdays at Forest Hill Park and not Bryan Park.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The South of the James Farmers Market at Forest Hill Park will be moving from Thursday to Sunday starting in October.

Starting Oct. 3, GrowRVA farmers, artists and culinary artists will be at the market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In a statement sent to the neighborhoods liaison group, the market said because it will be on Sundays, they are exploring the opportunity for religious groups and churches to possibly have a musical presence at the market.

The decision to move to Sundays was due to a lack of customer participation.

“We had to waive vendor fees, and it has been very disappointing watching a thriving neighborhood market dwindle. Some vendors have vowed to never come back,” organizers said in the statement.

The farmers market will be running its winter market season from November to April and if it is successful, they will move forward with a summer series.

“Please note this will be a building and recreating endeavor. We can’t control who does or does not sign up. Consistent attendance is crucial for sustainable success. It is going to take a great deal of energy and effort, and we truly need the neighborhood’s support and resources,” the statement read.

The RVA Big Market will continue year-round at Bryan Park on Saturdays, organizers said in a Facebook post.