South Richmond facility catches fire twice in the same day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to the Carpenter Co.’s facility in South Richmond on Wednesday hours after a blaze was extinguished at the same location.

Details are limited but fire crews were called to the 2400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for reports of a fire.

Firefighters arrived at a building off Jefferson Davis Highway and found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the structure.

RELATED: Fire at South Richmond facility extinguished

The fire was eventually extinguished by firefighters after more than an hour on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST STORIES: