South Richmond facility catches fire twice in the same day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to the Carpenter Co.’s facility in South Richmond on Wednesday hours after a blaze was extinguished at the same location.
Details are limited but fire crews were called to the 2400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for reports of a fire.
Firefighters arrived at a building off Jefferson Davis Highway and found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the structure.
RELATED: Fire at South Richmond facility extinguished
The fire was eventually extinguished by firefighters after more than an hour on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
