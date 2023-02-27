RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire tore through a Richmond supermarket Monday morning, leaving residents with limited access to groceries as they wait for repairs to be made.

Fire crews and police responded to King’s Supermarket after 5:30 a.m. to battle a two-alarm fire. Smoke damage could be seen on the doors. Crews were spotted boarding up the store later in the evening.

John Jeong, the store’s owner, said he got a call from the alarm company saying something was going on at the store.

“Sensors are ringing, and you know, so they wanted me to call the police,” he said.

Jeong told 8News that people living in his neighborhood depend on the supermarket for dairy, meat and frozen food. He said the store opened nearly four decades ago and is the only full-service grocery store within a one-mile radius.

Jeong said he would even pick up customers from their homes to give them rides to the store. He says the fire has caused an estimated $1 million in damages, but his priority is making sure customers get everything they need.

“I’m actually here for a long time, which is like 38 years, and they are just like my friend or family, and so I know what they need,” Jeong said. “I’d really like to, you know, push, push and get back to business as soon as possible.”

Tawuna Terry, a long-time customer of the store, said it’s a big loss for the community. In addition, she says that the community should come together and support the store that they’ve relied on for so long.

“John is a good guy. If they could help move out anything, clean out anything. Whatever they can do to help him, it would be needed,” Terry said.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause of it is still under investigation.