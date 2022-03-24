RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Richmond has left one elderly woman without a home Thursday.

The Richmond Fire department said that they responded to the house fire at 1506 Minefee Street around 4 p.m. and had the fire marked under control by 4:50 p.m.

The fire department said an elderly woman was the sole occupant of the home, and that she was able to get out of the home to safety. She is now being housed by family.

Richmond Fire said that the fire started on the first floor of the home and moved up to the second floor, but has not yet released the cause of the blaze. They said the house has major damage from the fire and will need a lot of work to fix up.