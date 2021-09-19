Southside resident disappointed at early voting location closing, says ‘we must vote’

Southside resident Jackie Robinson said she planned to vote early at the Hickory Hill location Monday, but can no longer cast her ballot after hearing the location is closed for a month. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Some Richmond councilmembers and residents are concerned after one of the Southside early voting locations won’t be open for a month.

The Hickory Hill Community Center on Belt Boulevard is only one of two options for early voting for those on the Southside, but it’ll be closed until October 17. That will give people who need or want to vote early at Hickory Hill two weeks to do so, because early voting ends on October 30.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell said she thought it was a joke when she brought a carload of seniors to vote at Hickory Hill Community Center on Friday and she found out it was closed.





That group was a part of about 200 people councilman Mike Jones said was at Hickory Hill to try and vote on the first day of early voting, Friday, Sept. 17.

He went on to say that this is voter suppression and is calling on Keith G. Balmer, General Registrar for the City of Richmond, to open the satellite office at Hickory Hill by next weekend.

Southside resident Jackie Robinson said she was planning on voting Monday but is disappointed she won’t be able to do that now.

She said it’s disheartening for her neighbor who’s in her 80’s and can’t travel that far to vote knowing she won’t be able to come to Hickory Hill and cast her ballot.

“That is very disappointing, very disappointing. Very inconvenient for a lot of people in this community. We have older people in this community and this is convenient for them to come up here to vote,” she said. “We can’t let this discourage us. We have to come out and vote regardless of what they do. We must vote.”

8News reached out to Balmer but has yet to hear back from him or the Registrar’s Office.

Here’s a list of other deadlines Virginia voters should be aware of: