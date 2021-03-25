Southside Richmond vaccination site moving to George Wythe High School next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health officials said during an afternoon update on Thursday that the Southside mass vaccination site will move from Celebration Church to George Wythe High School starting next week.

Officials said this is because of logistical factors such as working under one contract with Richmond Public Schools since the health district already hosts a vaccination site at Arthur Ashe Center.

“Things went well at Celebration Church,” Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager, said. “But we have determined that George Wythe is a good location for us for a few logistical factors. It also allows us to operate under one contract instead of two.”

Popovich said they vaccinated over 850 people in the city’s first large-scale vaccination site in the Southside on Tuesday. She said they will continue this vaccination effort at George Wythe H.S. on a weekly basis.

“These community events are really critical to making sure that our underserved communities can access vaccines,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

Popovich said the next vaccination hub will be at St. James Baptist Church in Varina. In addition to these hubs, they also have a mobile vaccination van for seniors. This mobile option is available for homebound seniors who are unable to get to a vaccination site. They are identified when they call the health district to set up an appointment.

At this time, 70% of seniors age 65 or older living in Richmond and Henrico have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Popovich said the health district’s goal is 75%.

While vaccination efforts continue in Richmond and Henrico, health officials are asking the community to continue to practice social distancing and mask-wearing to keep everyone safe.

In comparison to the winter time, daily cases are not decreasing.

“I am a little concerned though because we are not decreasing as much as we were earlier,” Dr. Melissa Viray said in the briefing.