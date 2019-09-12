Spaces still open for Richmond’s Blackwell Preschool Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools said spaces are still available at Blackwell Preschool Center.

Parents and guardians can apply if their child turns 4 on or before Sept. 30.

The center, located on 236 E. 14th Street, is part of the Virginia Preschool Initiative. The free, full-time program lets students learn through play in a safe environment. Students also go on educational trips and get free breakfast and lunch.

All students receive free transportation.

To make an appointment, or get more information, parents and guardians are asked to call 804-780-6218.

More information about required documents and online registration can be found here.