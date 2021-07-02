Special meeting to discuss George Wythe High School construction scheduled for July 13

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools board will be meeting on Tuesday, July 13 to discuss the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

The meeting will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school located at 4314 Crutchfield Street. For those who can’t attend in person, the meeting will be live-streamed on RPS’s Facebook page.

The meeting will start off with thirty minutes of public comment. Interpretation services will be available.

The school board voted on Monday to hold this special meeting to discuss the next steps towards building the new school. During the community meeting, the school board will discuss Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed compromise with them on the procurement process since community members have not been included in that discussion yet.

Superintendent Jason Kamras announced during Monday’s meeting that RPS is in the process of hiring three new construction positions that will be critical to getting the design process started. The jobs have been posted and people have started submitted applications.

Last month, Kamras proposed a timeline for the construction process. According to Kamras’ proposal, George Wythe would open in the Fall of 2027, with the demolition of the existing building and the establishment of the new outdoor athletic facilities completed by the Fall of 2028.