RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC ) — Speed cameras will be installed in two pilot school zones in Richmond in an effort to reduce speeding.

A spokesperson for the City said the following school zones will receive speed cameras:

Linwood Holton Elementary School Safety Camera A1: Northbound Hermitage Road Safety Camera A2: Westbound Laburnum Avenue

Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts Safety Camera B1: Eastbound Semmes Avenue Safety Camera B2: Westbound Semmes Avenue



Speed camera (Photo: City of Richmond) Speed camera (Photo: City of Richmond)

Warning signs will be posted regarding the speed cameras. The cameras will be in operation for up to two hours during the morning arrival times and up to two hours during the afternoon dismissal times when school is in session, according to the City.

Within 30 days of the installation, warnings will be issued to drivers who are speeding.

After the 30-day warning period, drivers will be fined if they speed at least 11 miles per hour above the posted speed limit within a school crossing zone or highway work zone, while the zone is active.

Within the first 30 days of the first violation, drivers will be fined $50, and for all subsequent violations after the first 30 days after the first violation, the fine will be $100.

For more information on the program, drivers can visit Richmond’s website.