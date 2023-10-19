RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The spirit of Halloween has made it way into the Children’s Hospital of Richmond (CHoR) at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Spirit Halloween brought arts and crafts, costumes and decorations to the children’s hospital in an effort to make being a patient a little less scary.

“We’re giving them the opportunity to forget about their diagnoses, to forget about their medications and the procedures and just get to be kids,” said Bethany Fisackerly, the child life team’s supervisor at the hospital.

For Fisackerly, the event is also a reminder of the work she and her team do every day to support the hospital’s child patients and their families.

“We run the playrooms, the special events and the holidays,” said Fisackerly. “If they have a procedure, sitting with them through their MRI or through their IV start.”

Money raised at all local Spirit Halloween stores will directly support CHoR’s child life department. According to Spirit Halloween’s website, they have raised around $110 million for child programs across the country.