RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In just a few short months, “America’s Friendliest Marathon” will return to Richmond. This year, things are going to be a little different.

The event organizer, Sports Backers, has now announced that the race start times for the 46th annual Richmond Marathon will be different from the schedules of previous years.

Traditionally, the Richmond 8K has been the first event, followed by the Half Marathon and Full Marathon, however, the new schedule will now have all runners finishing closer together. The new schedule is now:

7:00 a.m. – Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon starts

7:15 a.m. – CarMax Richmond Half Marathon starts

7:30 a.m. – VCU Health Richmond 8K starts

“Our thought is that by starting full marathoners first, we are able to ensure they finish sooner in the day than they have in the past, hopefully adding to why we are known as America’s Friendliest Marathon,” said Megan Schultz, Race Director for the event. “This decision was made after participant feedback and careful course and timing analysis and is in line with our desire to seek ways to better our overall participant experience.”

Full marathoners finishing earlier in the day will mean that friends and family in different races will be reunited sooner and some road closures are also expected to open sooner as a result of the schedule change.

According to organizers, the new start times will also lead to slight modifications to the courses. Updated maps of the course are expected to be released in September.

For more information, visit the official Richmond Marathon website.