RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sports Backers has announced that Richmond Bike Month has returned for May 2023.

The fitness organization has filled the calendar with events for biking enthusiasts across the city. This year, 60 events — put on mostly by volunteer ride leaders — will take place over a five-week span.

According to Sports Backers, this year’s theme is “Big Bike Energy” — a celebration of “the simple utilitarian beauty of cargo bikes” and the legitimacy of biking as a mode of transportation and recreation as a whole.

For a full list of events on the calendar this month, visit the Sports Backers website.