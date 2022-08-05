RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Sports Backers kicks off its training program this weekend at City Stadium to help new and experienced runners prepare for the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon on November 12.

This Saturday and Sunday, people who want to work with experienced running coaches can participate in a 14-week fitness program to successfully complete the route, with sessions that include weekend group runs and sessions on topics like nutrition.

Training team registration is still open.

More information on how to sign up can be found on the Sports Backers website.