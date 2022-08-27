RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sports Illustrated Sportsbook presented checks to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and business organizations in the Richmond area this week to show support for minority businesses as a part of the betting business’s licensing agreement.

SI Sportsbook and its parent company 888 Holdings presented checks to HBCUs and various “local minority businesses” in the Richmond area yesterday. An announcement said it would be the first of many future donations in Virginia.

SI Sportsbook gave $50,000 to the Virginia Hispanic Chamber, $50,000 to the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, $50,000 to the Metropolitan Business League, $25,000 to Hampton University and $25,000 to Virginia Union University.

Virginia Union University students pose- with SI Sportsbook staff at the Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center. (Photo courtesy of SI Sportsbook)

SI Sportsbook received its license from the Virginia Lottery to offer legal online betting in November of 2021 and announced the official launch of SI Sportsbook in Virginia in May 2022, according to a press release.

According to the company, it got access to Virginia’s sports betting market by teaming up with Virtual Entertainment Partners (VEP) a certified small, women-owned, and minority-owned business that received special licensing consideration under Virginia sports betting laws. As part of the license, the company agreed to give back to minority businesses and historically black colleges and universities.