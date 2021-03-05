Spots still open for spring season of Girls on the Run in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to join Girls on the Run? It’s not too late to register.

Girls on the Run is a program for young girls that promotes healthy habits by teaching critical life skills and encouraging physical activity.

The program has community teams all over the Richmond-area. Girls in 3rd- 8th grade that join GOTR will meet twice a week and end the season with a celebratory 5K. The spring season starts on Monday, March 8.

“Teams meeting in-person for the Spring season have a maximum participant limit and will follow CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our participants,” GOTR organizers said in a release. “This Spring we also have teams that meet virtually or, in some cases, a hybrid option.”

Registration for the program is $185 per girl for the eight-week program (16 ninety-minute after school sessions). Financial assistance is available.

Learn more about their spring program here.

