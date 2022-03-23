CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — To show their support for Richmond’s William Fox Elementary School, families of Spring Run Elementary walked to school together today in unity.

The families of Spring Run gathered in the Collington neighborhood in Chesterfield County this morning.

William Fox Elementary was destroyed in a major blaze more than a month ago and students just began in-person classes this week at First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue.

The Richmond School Board agreed to renovate the school instead of rebuilding.

8News went to the Spring Run Elementary walk and gathered some photos of those participating.