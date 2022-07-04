RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — St. John’s Church Foundation hosted its annual reenactment events on Sunday and Monday of Independence Day weekend.

“We are delighted to host our annual Independence Day Reenactments at Historic St. Johns Church,” said St. John’s Church Foundation Executive Director Stephen Wilson. “So many of our visitors consider this one of their holiday traditions.”

Both reenactments depicted Patrick Henry’s famous “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech. The speech was originally delivered in St. John’s Church on March 23, 1775, and was witnessed by Col. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Richard Henry Lee and Benjamin Harrison among other delegates from counties in Virginia.

The performance also featured the heated debate that led to the vote which would send the colonies on the path toward independence.