RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released the identity of the woman killed in a shooting in the Gilpin Court area and announced that they have charged a 25-year-old Richmond woman with her murder.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Following the shooting, 25-year-old Alfontasia Elleby of Richmond, was arrested and charged with murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

This shooting is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.