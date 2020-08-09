Stabbing, 2 shootings reported overnight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating two shootings and a stabbing early Sunday morning. All three incidents occurred before 4 a.m.

Officers say two people were shot on 5800 Berrywood Drive in the city’s southside. One person was stabbed in a nearby incident on the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.

Another person was shot on Front Street and Enslow Avenue in the city’s northside.

Police have not indicated that any of these incidents are related at this time. 8News is working to learn more about the incidents and the status of the victims.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.