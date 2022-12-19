Supporters of Starbucks workers protest outside of a location in New York on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fired Starbucks worker involved in unionization efforts at a Richmond store has gotten his job back in a new agreement with the coffee giant.

Tyler Hoffman was a shift supervisor at Starbucks’ 1017 North Arthur Ashe location when he was fired this May, in what the Starbucks Workers Union and National Labor Relations Board claimed was illegal retaliation for his support of the union.

Under the settlement agreed to earlier this month, Starbucks still denies that they violated labor law, but agreed to reinstate Hoffman, pay him nearly $7,000 in lost wages and purge disciplinary records related to his firing from their records.

“This settlement shows to our rank-and-file that at the end of the day we can meet with Starbucks and mutually agree on positions that improve the life and well-being of its workers through unionization,” Hoffman said.

Five Starbucks locations in the Richmond area voted to unionize this Spring, with Hoffman’s store following with a narrow victory for the union in June — after he was fired.

Now, Hoffman will rejoin his fellow workers as they negotiate their first union contract with the coffee giant, a process Starbucks Workers United has accused the corporation of intentionally stalling. In response, the union organized a 100-store walkout this week.

Still, the union celebrated the settlement over Hoffman’s firing in a statement issued Monday.

“Workers are ecstatic to have Tyler return to their store and look forward to continuing to build a real partnership with Starbucks,” they wrote. “And look forward to bargaining a contract with the company in good faith.

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.