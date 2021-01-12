State and local law enforcement agencies release joint statement about 2021 legislative session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State and local law enforcement agencies announced Tuesday that they will be working together to protect legislators, Richmond residents and business and visitors during the 2021 legislative session.

This “Unified Command” is comprised of members of the Virginia Capitol Police, Richmond Police Department, Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and others. The departments said after last week’s siege on the U.S. Capitol, and threats of violence at capital cities across the country, it is important for law enforcement to be prepared and vigilant.

“Through advance planning and multi-agency cooperation, the Unified Command is prepared and has the resources to protect those who live, work, and visit Richmond during the 2021 legislative session,” the agencies said in a joint statement on Facebook.

While the legislative process is open to citizens in-person and online, within state COVID-19 regulations, the agencies warned any violation of the law, non-peaceful demonstration or attempts to intimate others will not be tolerated.

“Those who engage in such behavior will be held accountable,” the statement warned.