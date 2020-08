RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Employees of the State Corporation Commission are safe after their building was evacuated Friday morning following a vehicle fire in the parking deck.

According to Virginia Capitol Police, the building, located in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Richmond, was evacuated after the fire was reported. Crews are still at the scene but the building has reopened to the employees.

No injuries were reported.

