State inspecting Lee Monument as part of removing process — expect traffic delays

Robert E. Lee statue being inspected by the Department of General Services on June 8, 2020 (Photo: Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of General Services will be inspecting the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond Monday morning.

General services said they are sending crews to inspect the statue, as this is part of the planning to remove it as soon as possible — and safely. 8News saw a crew of at least a dozen people wearing DGS vests.

“This is an old and heavy piece. The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, stands 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years. Meticulous planning is required to remove an aging monument of this size and scale safely,” General services said in a release.

Crews will be out at the monument until mid-day. Lee circle is blocked off by Virginia State Police, expect traffic delays.