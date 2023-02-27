RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the families of inmates and city leaders continue to raise concerns about Richmond’s jail, the state board that oversees operations is being tightlipped about its efforts.

On Feb. 7, 8News filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for any communication between the state board and the jail within the past year. After invoking an extension, the board responded 17 days later, withholding the requested documents.

Ryan McCord, the Executive Director of the Virginia Board and Regional Jails said approximately 50 records were being withheld in their entirety due to an administrative investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by employees of a law enforcement agency. This exemption falls under Virginia’s state code.

This request for information comes after inmate families, deputies, and some city leaders have gone on the record voicing concerns about conditions inside the jail.

In November, city councilwoman Reva Trammell called for the board to investigate Richmond’s Justice center after an alarming and “concerning trend of inmate deaths.” At that time, three inmates had died while in custody within the year; however, since then, another inmate, Steven Carey, also died.

Carey marked the fourth death inmate in a year and the third in three months. His family said one month after his death, they still have few answers about what happened.

“We haven’t gotten anything back from them,” said Carla Wade, Carey’s sister. “We have no answers … no one will really tell us anything.”

According to a release sent out by the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Carey died in custody on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officials said the Richmond Emergency Communications department was contacted immediately and The Richmond Fire Department and Henrico Fire Department and EMS also responded.

His sister said one inmate claimed he saw Carey in distress through the cell window, and then “a few minutes later just dropped.” However, none of that information has been confirmed by officials.

“I just feel like the lack of communication makes me feel like they’re all in cahoots hiding something,” said Ashley Martin, the mother of Carey’s children.

The family also raised concerns about the length of time to retrieve his belongings.

“It took them a month to inventory it,” Wade said. “Things like personal letters, bible, journal were not included and he saves everything. When I called to ask did they retrieve these items? They said no maybe he gave them away.”

Martin added that the personal items could have contained telling information.

In addition to the inmate deaths, 8News has also received concerns about deputy assaults, staffing shortages, and possible drugs in the jail. However, earlier this month, the jail did pass its yearly inspection.

The VADOC inspects all jails and prisons throughout the commonwealth. Richmond’s annual, unannounced inspection reportedly covered 43 standards relating to life, health, safety, security, management and operations within the jail. It also claims to include an inspection of the facility and contracted services such as medical, maintenance and food services.

The Richmond Sheriff’s Office reports it has passed all audits and inspections since Sheriff Antoinette Irving took office in 2018.

“I am pleased with these inspection results and the comments provided relating to our operations here at the justice center. Our staff and contractors work hard every day and I thank them for their commitment and dedication. It’s a tough job and they are performing it well. We will continue to strive for excellence while serving the citizens of Richmond,” Sheriff Irving said in the inspection announcement release.

Still, families say they just want transparency.

“Anything. I just hope it’s the truth whatever comes out,” Martin said.