Northam extends State of Emergency in Richmond to August 30

A screen grab from surveillance video of protesters-turned-rioters marching down near VCU’s Grace and Broad Residence Center on July 26, 2020. (YouTube)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Governor Ralph Northam (D) extended the state of emergency in the City Richmond for another month due to continued civil unrest. The state of emergency was extended again on Jul. 30, and will now last until Aug. 30, 2020.

The governor initially declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia on May 31, 2020, due to past and potential civil unrest. Mayor Levar Stoney sent the governor a letter on Jul. 29 requesting a second extension to the state of emergency.

The mayor explains in his letter that his request is due to the continued protests, rallies, marches and other public demonstrations throughout the capital city. He writes that the civil demonstrations are becoming undermined by extremist groups and outsiders. Stoney also expresses his concerns that Monument Avenue will witness counter protesters utilizing tactics such as those seen in the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally.

The City of Richmond has increased their amount of daily personnel in order to manage the unrest, said Stoney in his letter to Northam

“Emergency matters unrelated to protests persist, and without extending Emergency Declaration (Executive Order-Sixty-Four), the bandwidth of our personnel will reach its limit due to the additional demand to curtail damage done by bad-faith demonstrators,” the letter said.