State officials warn of male enhancement supplements after illnesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three men in the Richmond area have reportedly gotten sick after taking “V8,” supplement pills.

The pills are for male enhancement. But state officials with Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the men ended up with severely low blood sugar and in need of emergency care.

Symptoms of hypoglycemia include irritability, anxiety, shakiness, hunger, profuse sweating and/or a racing heartbeat

Officials warn that if you had any adverse symptoms, call Virginia’s poison control center immediately at (800) 222-1222.

