RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating two separate shootings that happened along interstates overnight.

The first incident was on northbound I-195 at the Cary Street exit at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was uninjured when she heard a loud sound and pulled over. She found three bullet holes in her 2004 Lincoln Town on the driver’s side.

The second incident occurred at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday on I-95 southbound near exit 61. According to police, a vehicle was struck by gunfire. A female passenger was hit in the arm and taken to John Randolph Medical Center. Two bullet holes were located in the 2007 Lexus and the driver’s side window was shattered. VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist.

There is no suspect vehicle for either incident and the shootings are still under investigation.