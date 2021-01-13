State police searching for missing Richmond senior

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you seen this man? Marvin Grantum was last seen on Wednesday just before 6 a.m. on Broad Rock Boulevard.

Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert and are attempting to locate him. Grantum suffers from a cognitive impairment, police worry that his dissappearnce greatly threatens his health and safety.

Grantum is described as a 69-year-old black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and dark colored striped pants.