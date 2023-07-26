RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With hot weather expected to arrive in Central Virginia, two Richmond cooling stations will be available between Wednesday and Saturday for relief from the intense heat, according to a spokesperson for the City of Richmond.

The following locations will be open Wednesday, July 26, through Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Social Services Marshall Plaza building, located at 900 E. Marshall St. and Southside Community Service Center, located at 4100 Hull St.

In addition, the City of Richmond libraries will continue serving as cooling stations Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.