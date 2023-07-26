RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for the two people caught on surveillance camera stealing undelivered mail from a post office on the Southside of Richmond. It happened around 11:48 p.m. on July 16 at the postal office on Hopkins Road.

It’s unclear what exactly the thieves got away with; however, authorities are now offering up to $10,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.

And this isn’t the first mail theft postal inspectors are investigating in Richmond this year.

On July 7, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint just off Forest Hill Avenue. 8News spoke to neighbors who described the crime as ‘brazen,’ adding that it happened in broad daylight.

The U.S.P.S. is now offering up to $50,000 for any information on related to that crime.

Is mail theft on the rise?

These two incidents are part of a concerning nationwide trend of mail and mail carrier thefts, which is a federal crime. Thieves are often looking for uncashed checks, gifts, and personal information that could make identity theft easier.

In a statement to 8News, postal inspector M.J. Romano said the two incidents are still under investigation, but authorities “are actively working on additional preventative, protection, and enforcement measures to combat this activity.”

How can I avoid becoming a victim?

In May, U.S.P.S. announced the installation of 12,000 High-Security Blue collection boxes nationwide and the addition of upgraded locks. U.S.P.S. is also urging people at home to consider:

Removing your mail from your mailbox every day

Depositing outgoing mail at your local Post Office

Signing up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon

Placing a Hold Mail request at USPS.com for your address while you are on vacation or away from your residence

Starting a neighborhood watch program, and keeping an eye out for the mailboxes or packages left on porches in your area. If you see something that looks suspicious, call 911

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to these incidents should call the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.