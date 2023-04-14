RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – For more than two decades, history experts have helped visitors of the Valentine Museum learn all about Richmond’s history.

Starting this month through the fall, residents and tourists have a chance to learn all over the city with the start of the 2023 Walking Tour Season with The Valentine.

“We are having tours three times a week this year. So, Thursday evening, Saturday morning and Sunday afternoons for the springtime,” Jessica Delbridge, manager of tours and adult programs, told 8News. “The schedule changes a little bit when we get to the summer, but we have a ton of neighborhoods for people to engage with and learn history about where they live. Maybe some different neighborhoods they’re not as familiar with as well. “

The walking tours offered in 2023 include:

Origin Stories: Court End

Murals of Jackson ward

Highlights of Hollywood Cemetery

History of Church Hill

Figures of Freedom (Shockoe Bottom & Downtown)

Ballot Battle: Richmond Suffrage (Downtown)

Barton Heights: Northside

Shockoe Hill Cemeteries

Manchester (starting in summer)

Scotts Addition (starting in summer)

Carytown (starting in summer)

Monument Avenue: Origins of Reverberations Augmented Reality (starting in summer)

Delbridge said the museum is excited to launch new tours, including one in Scotts Addition, this summer.

“We know we have a lot of people who are living there, you know, in the new apartments, so we’re excited to get people out on the streets and just learning about their neighborhoods.”

Each tour lasts about 90 minutes, and residents can expect to walk between one to two miles. Bus tours are also being offered on select days.

“The tour guides are happy to stay a little bit after to ask and answer questions, of course,” Delbridge added.

“Our most family-friendly tour will be our Figurative Freedom. We actually have a scavenger hunt for kids on that one, and it covers a lot of things that they might be learning in school as well. All of the tours are completely family-friendly.” Be prepared to walk between a mile and two miles over the course of the 90-minute tour.”

Walking tours are $20 for adults, $10 for Valentine Members and free for children 18 and under.

The full tour schedule can be found on the Valentine’s website.