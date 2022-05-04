RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who was charged with a hit-and-run and reckless driving stemming from a December 2021 incident, has been found guilty of just one of the two charges.

Lynch was found guilty in Richmond City General District Court of reckless driving Monday morning and will have to pay a $125 fine. The hit-and-run charge was dismissed. Lynch previously pled not guilty to both charges in February, though she admitted to hitting the car in December.

On Monday, Dec. 20, Lynch says she was driving home from a friend’s house after picking up a space heater, when she became districted trying to plug her phone in. Her 2005 Mercedes then hit a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner that was parked on West 31st Street.

Lynch then left the scene of the crash and returned home, waiting to call police until the next morning. It was confirmed by the Richmond Police Department that officers responded to the scene shortly after the crash.

An 8News investigation revealed that Lynch has been found guilty of numerous traffic incidents in the last ten years, including holding a phone while driving.