Stephanie Lynch sworn in as first woman to serve Richmond’s 5th District

Newly-elected Richmond City Council Member Stephanie Lynch was sworn in Monday as the first woman to ever serve Richmond’s 5th District.

As a woman, she believes she can bring a consensus-building approach to council.

“We recognize the need that success starts with listening,” Lynch said.

Lynch won in a special election. She takes over for former City Councilman Parker Agelasto, who resigned after moving out of the District.

The 5th District includes Randolph, Oregon Hill, Woodland Heights, Swansboro, Byrd Park, Maymont, Carytown and part of the Fan.

She told a crowd that attended Monday’s swearing-in she can’t wait to hit the ground running.

“Just looking at my calendar ahead and waiting to get into meetings and roll up my sleeves,” she said.

Lynch tells us Richmond is at a turning point with new housing, new businesses and home values on the rise. It’s exciting for the city, yet she says maintaining affordable housing will be key.

“How do we grow as a city? How do we grow, our neighbors grow, our economy, without leaving our citizens and neighbors behind?” Lynch said.

Lynch’s other top goals are enriching green spaces and equitable education across the city and grade levels. Yet, pressing at the moment is crime.

Lynch takes over following a violent weekend in Richmond. There were a total of five shootings that left two people dead, including one teenager.

“It is trauma-impacted communities that have never healed from past off and are being left behind. We have to really focus on interventions and activities that get our youth engaged.” said Lynch, who also believes more community policing that engages the top brass could help, too.

Lynch is now one of six women serving on City Council, which is another first for Richmond. She will finish out the 13 months left of Agelasto’s term and already says she will seek re-election in 2020.

